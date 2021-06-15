A woman is accused of striking her boyfriend with a pickup truck after an argument in a Klamath Falls parking lot.
Amanda Marie DeSpain, 37, of Klamath Falls, is accused by police of causing injuries to Dennis Myers, 39, in a lot at 415 Walnut Avenue on Monday afternoon.
KFPD said an investigation showed that DeSpain “aggressively” drove toward Myers, knocked over his parked motorcycle, then drove off in reverse “causing Myers to violently fall backwards onto the asphalt.”
She then fled the scene.
According to Klamath Falls police, officers arrived at the lot about 3:05 p.m. on Monday.
Officers found Myers lying on the ground behind a parked vehicle. He had significant head injuries, according to police, and he was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, and later flown to St Charles, Bend, for specialized treatment.
Myers was in critical condition Tuesday, according to Lisa Goodman, the public information and government affairs officer at St. Charles.
DeSpain was located and taken into custody without further incident, according to police. She was lodged at the Klamath County Jail and charged with assault II, felony hit and run, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless driving.
This incident is still under investigation. If you have information that can assist the investigation, contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336, or call the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.