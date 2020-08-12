Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Sheranda Sheree Cole

Sheranda Sheree Cole in July 2018

A Klamath Falls woman was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase from Siskiyou County into Klamath County in a stolen vehicle.

Sheranda Sheree Cole, 31, reached over 100 mph in a Toyota 4 Runner, according to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. Officers used a spike strip on Highway 39 at Short Road to stop the speeding vehicle.

Cole continued for a short distance into the Eternal Hill Cemetery where she damaged several graves with the vehicle.

Cole is being held in the Klamath County Jail for charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude, reckless driving and parole violation.

