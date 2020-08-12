A Klamath Falls woman was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase from Siskiyou County into Klamath County in a stolen vehicle.
Sheranda Sheree Cole, 31, reached over 100 mph in a Toyota 4 Runner, according to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. Officers used a spike strip on Highway 39 at Short Road to stop the speeding vehicle.
Cole continued for a short distance into the Eternal Hill Cemetery where she damaged several graves with the vehicle.
Cole is being held in the Klamath County Jail for charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude, reckless driving and parole violation.