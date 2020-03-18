In an effort to help residents so that they don’t find themselves in a position without City utilities, the City of Klamath Falls suspended utility service shut-offs temporarily as of March 12, according to a news release.
As with other utilities, this effort does not eliminate the bill, rather it postpones it. Some residents may have received a notice in the mail about their late or non-paid bill before the decision was made. If residents find themselves in that position, call the number on the bill and speak to a Customer Account Representative.
If in a position unable to pay, call Utility Billing and tell them what is going on.
As with some other utility providers, the City of Klamath Falls is uncertain how long this temporary effort will last, as it depends on the situation as it is tied to the emergency declaration.
For more information contact Klamath Falls City Administration at 541-883-5316.