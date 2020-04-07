Longtime Klamath Falls resident Cecil Jasso celebrated his 100th birthday Monday. He’s lived long enough to be retired longer than he was in the workforce, and he still drives. He is in good health and moves at a faster pace than many people who are far younger. His family expects this won’t be the last birthday he celebrates.
Jasso has seen a lot in the past 100 years. He is a World War II veteran and was born in a time when the world was fighting a pandemic just as it is now — then it was the Spanish flu. Jasso recalled that his own father was afflicted by the disease. “My folks told me my dad almost died from Spanish flu,” he said.
Jasso served in the U.S. Army from 1942-1945. He doesn’t talk much about his service, but a 2007 Herald & News article about him provided quite a few details about his military days.
He trained at Camp White, Oregon and was part of the 91st Infantry Division there. As it was the 91st division, the infantrymen were tasked with going on a 91-mile march. Jasso recalled that he managed to complete the march without getting any blisters, but said he was pretty tired afterward.
Jasso went on to see combat in both Africa and Italy. He noted in his 2007 interview that he lost a lot of friends during WWII.
Many of Jasso’s family members have served in various branches of the military, including the Marines and the National Guard. Some of his loved ones have also been killed in the line of duty, including a grandson, Sergeant Leandro Jasso, who was killed in Afghanistan. Jasso has kept the program from his grandson’s memorial service.
After WWII, Jasso moved to Dorris and got a job with the Great Northern Railroad. Today, that railroad is part of the BNSF — Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company. Jasso moved to Klamath Falls not long after he was hired by the railroad and has been a resident of the city ever since. After working in various positions for the railroad, he retired in 1981.
Jasso said he still likes to watch trains go by, as he did on a recent drive to Bonanza. He enjoys looking at the local livestock, too.
When Jasso was asked what he’s done to live so long, his daughter, Evelyn Corral, noted that he watches what he eats and still exercises every day. And he monitors the physical activity of his family as well. “He tells me, ‘Go do your exercise.’ … ‘Have you done your exercises today?’” Corral said with a smile.
Jasso’s memory still serves him well. Corral said he was recently showing her old photos from his time in the Army and he was still able to name the other men who were pictured.
He also remembered the name of Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been seen and heard in the news numerous times in recent weeks sharing information about the coronavirus with the public. “I think it’s going to get worse,” Jasso said of the pandemic.
As a father of 14 children, Jasso has more grandchildren than he can count. He’s also a great-grandfather. Many of his family members live close by. As she watched him walk around his house last week, one of Jasso’s other daughters, Stella Welch, said, “We know he’ll still be here for 101.”