Toys for Tots 2020

This 2019 file photo shows the location for a Toys for Tots toy drive at the former Rue 21, 3380 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls. This year, a toy drive will be held at Lithia Ford on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of JoAnn Roberts

Local residents can bring new toys to a Toys for Tots toy drive being hosted by Lithia Ford on Washburn Way on Saturday.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and donated toys should be unwrapped and be at least $10 in value.

Donors will be entered into a drawing to win a Traeger grill or other prizes.

Toys for Tots, a service organization run by the United States Marine Corps, collects and distributes new toys to less fortunate kids.

The toy drive is sponsored by a large number of local and national businesses including: Leatherneck/ MCL Crater Lake Detachment #373; Kingsley Field; Lithia Ford; Sky Lakes Medical Center; Subaru; Nibbley’s; Heartfelt Obstetrics; Pet Medical Center; Collins Products; Home Depot; Oregon Institute of Technology; Basin Mediactive; Rip City Riders; Keller Williams; Posh Primrose; Shear Madness; JoAnn’s Fabrics; Staples; Youth Rising; Hansen’s Tire; Emmett’s Auto repair; The Vintage Jypsy; My Quilt Shop; Fred Meyer; Bi-Mart; Herald and News; My Mechanic; National Fitness; Diamond Home Improvement.

