Local residents can bring new toys to a Toys for Tots toy drive being hosted by Lithia Ford on Washburn Way on Saturday.
Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and donated toys should be unwrapped and be at least $10 in value.
Donors will be entered into a drawing to win a Traeger grill or other prizes.
Toys for Tots, a service organization run by the United States Marine Corps, collects and distributes new toys to less fortunate kids.
The toy drive is sponsored by a large number of local and national businesses including: Leatherneck/ MCL Crater Lake Detachment #373; Kingsley Field; Lithia Ford; Sky Lakes Medical Center; Subaru; Nibbley’s; Heartfelt Obstetrics; Pet Medical Center; Collins Products; Home Depot; Oregon Institute of Technology; Basin Mediactive; Rip City Riders; Keller Williams; Posh Primrose; Shear Madness; JoAnn’s Fabrics; Staples; Youth Rising; Hansen’s Tire; Emmett’s Auto repair; The Vintage Jypsy; My Quilt Shop; Fred Meyer; Bi-Mart; Herald and News; My Mechanic; National Fitness; Diamond Home Improvement.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas, running back A.J. Dillon and quarterback Aaron Rodgers speak to the media via Zoom after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.