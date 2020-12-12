An initiative launched several years ago to profile film locations around Oregon will soon place a marker in downtown Klamath Falls, if enough funds can be raised in the community.
The Historic Oregon Film Trail has placed community-backed markers identifying sites of historically-relevant films across the state, with more than 30 in total to date. Most markers are in the Willamette Valley or along the Oregon Coast, though two were recently unveiled earlier this year in Ashland in recognition of the films “Wild” and “Coraline.”
The purpose of the markers is to highlight notable films and the communities in which they were made, in an effort to drive tourism and recognize film heritage, while collaborating with local travel organizations and chambers of commerce.
For several months an effort led by Klamath Film, a Klamath Falls-based nonprofit that serves as the film liaison office for Klamath County and coordinates the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival among other efforts, has collaborated with community groups in a drive to have a marker placed in Klamath Falls.
The effort to gain approval for a new marker, which has received public support from Klamath Falls City Council, Klamath County Commissioners, Klamath Falls Downtown Association, and Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls, has been formally approved for inclusion on the Oregon Film Trail as of early December.
Community donations needed
While the marker has been approved, funding for its construction is another matter. While many of the already-established markers were produced under a Travel Oregon grant, those funds have been exhausted, requiring a community funding effort to raise approximately $1,300 for the marker’s construction. While some financial pledges have already been received from various local community groups and individuals, current pledged funds fall short of affording the marker’s target price.
Though more than 10 different feature films dating back to the silent film era have been created in Klamath County, the film selected to be placed in Klamath Falls is the most recent to have been shot in the region: 2018’s “Phoenix, Oregon.” An independent film created by the team behind Ashland-based Joma Films, the film signed a distribution deal for national theatrical and online release for March of this year.
Top-grossing film
The timing of the film’s release coincided with a national shutdown order of all movie theaters due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, which left “Phoenix, Oregon” as one of the few new films released capable of garnering box office revenue thanks to its online campaign. This ironically made “Phoenix, Oregon” the no. 1 film in domestic box office, and also the only eligible film to rank, by default the top-grossing film in America. It also holds the inauspicious mark as being the lowest-grossing film to ever claim the top film spot in the country since records have been kept.
Though named for the Medford suburb of Phoenix, the film was wholeheartedly a Klamath County effort. The 2018 production was shot primarily at Italianna’s Ristorante, Hanscam’s Bowling Alley and The Daily Bagel, with much of its supporting cast and crew comprised of Klamath residents. Additional locations that played prominent roles in the film’s completion, both on-camera and behind-the-scenes, included the Cerulean Hotel, Rodeo’s Pizzeria and Saladeria, Silver Tip Mobile Home Park, Waffle Hut, Rooster’s Steak and Chop House, and Pacific Crest Credit Union.
“‘Phoenix, Oregon’ is a great example of a locally produced film that has national notoriety, that showcases our talent, our locations and Oregon’s long history of storytelling,” said Tim Williams, executive director of Oregon Film. “All of these pieces make it a valuable film to Oregon and the perfect choice for recognition on the Film Trail.”
Once funding is secured and the marker completed, it is planned to be located outside of The Daily Bagel on Main Street to maximize exposure and draw tourism to the downtown corridor.