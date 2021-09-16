Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Kaelyn Carter, a 13-year-old girl from Klamath Falls, is currently hospitalized following a car accident Sunday morning east of Merril on Highway 39.
The crash occurred east of Merrill on Highway 39 when a car with four occupants crossed the highway and went off the road. The car rolled multiple times and finally stopped after it hit a barbed wire fence.
According to Oregon State Police, the driver of the vehicle overcorrected after the passenger-side tires drove off the road and onto the soft shoulder, resulting in the car crossing the highway and rolling into the fence.
All three passengers were initially taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center for their injuries.
One passenger, 13-year-old Kaelyn Carter from Klamath Falls, was ejected from the vehicle, according to her grandfather Monty Holloway.
Kaelyn was flown to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, where she remains in critical condition, the hospital said Thursday.
“She just went in for her fourth surgery since Sunday,” Holloway said of his granddaughter on Wednesday. “She is on a ventilator.”
“We pulled together and we are getting it done,” Holloway said. “The community’s support has been incredible.”
Holloway wanted the community to know there are two ways to help Kaelyn in her recovery. The family has set up a GoFundMe page as well as a Rogue Credit Union account where people can donate. The account number is 6000932756.