Tabarjah Neal of Klamath Falls, a senior at Oregon Charter Academy, was named the 2021 Oregon Poetry Out Loud state champion.
Neal was one of 12 statewide high school students who competed at Saturday’s Virtual Poetry Out Loud State Contest. She now advances to the national Poetry Out Loud competition, the semifinals to be held virtually on May 2 and finals on May 27.
This is Neal’s second year competing in Poetry Out Loud. She also qualified for the state contest in 2020, which was canceled due to the pandemic. Neal plans to study biochemistry in college. Her hobbies include art, writing, music and longboarding. Also in the art and poetry club, Neal’s favorite poet is Shel Silverstein.
“It’s kind of surreal,” said Neal. “The only reason I signed up for Poetry Out Loud in my junior year was that I had a fear of public speaking."
The poems Neal presented at the state contest were: “Y2K” by Therese Lloyd, “Carnival” by Rebecca Lindenberg and “Bereavement” by William Lisle Bowles.
“Tabarjah not only picked nuanced and emotionally varied poems, she poured a remarkable amount of power and subtlety in her performances,” said Portland Creative Laureate Subashini Ganesan, who served as a judge for the state contest. “She edged out her fellow competitors by using her voice and heart to build a direct bridge between the poets' intentions and us, the audience."
The entire 2021 Poetry Out Loud competition is being conducted virtually to ensure the safety and health of participating students and staff. The decision was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and General Counsel for the National Endowment for the Arts.
Poetry Out Loud is a national recitation contest for high school students, organized in Oregon by the Oregon Arts Commission in collaboration with the NEA and the Poetry Foundation. Participants memorize and present poems, practicing public speaking skills while exploring the complexity of poetry.
Emma Fang, a sophomore at West Linn High School, was named runner up. If Neal is unable to participate in the national competition Fang would be invited to represent Oregon.