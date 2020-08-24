Parents who need in-person assistance and technology help are encouraged to attend help sessions offered by Klamath Falls City School.
The help sessions are located at Conger, Mills, Pelican and Roosevelt elementary schools on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Parents who need technical help or do not have access to a personal computer, laptop or Chromebook should plan to attend.
New families of students in kindergarten through fifth grade must be pre-enrolled before they are able to complete online registration. Please call the office or complete the registration form located on the Klamath Falls City School website. Registration must be completed in order to check out Chromebooks.
The meetings will meet social distancing guidelines. Masks are required.