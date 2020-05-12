The history of schools in Klamath Falls will be discussed in a live Facebook feed scheduled by the Klamath County Museum for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, according to a news release.
Museum manager Todd Kepple will review images of schools that were located in and around the city.
“We covered rural schools in a program last month, so it’s time to turn our attention to the city and suburban schools,” Kepple said. “We’ll focus on some grand old buildings that no longer grace the community, and briefly touch on schools still serving students.”
Comments and questions may be submitted during the program through the museum’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/klamath.county.museum.
Because the museum is closed due to the coronavirus, there will be no presentation made in person. The program can be viewed live on Facebook, or after Thursday on the museum’s YouTube channel.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000, or by email at museum@klamathcounty.org.