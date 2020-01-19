A Klamath Falls activist and writer is running to represent Oregon’s Congressional District 2 in the U.S. House of Representatives in the race for what has been Greg Walden’s seat since 1998.
Walden is not seeking reelection, and Alex Spenser is one of 13 people looking to claim the seat in Washington, D.C. She is one of five Democrats in the race.
Spenser began her involvement in this election as a campaign strategist for Raz Mason, a woman running for the seat from The Dalles, but when Mason withdrew from the race, she suggested Spenser take her place.
Spenser said she wasn’t so sure about the idea at first as she hoped to reach her political aspirations after being on staff for a few years. Now, she says she’s excited and that it’s been incredible to hear people support her.
Spenser has lived in Klamath Falls for 10 years after growing up near Dallas, Texas and living throughout the country from New York City to Arkansas to California.
As a woman running, Spenser said she’d be part of the movement toward a Congress that should more accurately represent America.
“Until Congress is 54% female, it does not reflect the makeup of America,” she said. “And we’re not done until that’s true. And it’s not about, oh yes, just elect any woman. It’s about let’s bring forth the women who are qualified and can bring something to the table. We need to hear the voices of women alongside the voices of men.”
She noted the significance of her running in 2020, which is the 100-year anniversary of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote.
Her platform consists of working toward comprehensive healthcare “from head to toe,” energy reform, pharmaceutical reform, gun responsibility and fair water rights.
Her time in Klamath Falls has given her a glimpse at how crucial an issue water is to the region, but she sees the Congressional District 2 as a potential example for the rest of the country should she be able to accomplish successful water legislation.
“It is an issue that is pervasive along CD2, and when we can do that, we can inform the rest of America because this is an issue that is facing all of us,” she said. “And as a member of Congress I will have a voice that can make a difference in America, and then as America goes, so goes the world.”
She admits, though, that she has more to learn and plans to talk to tribal leaders and local farmers and ranchers to inform her work.
Her platform centers around positive messaging and bringing people together in a divisive time.
“When Walden withdrew, we didn’t miss a step because it wasn’t about Walden,” she said. “It was about leading through positive politics with an issues-based campaign. And those are the tenants that I’ve continued through my campaign. When something comes out of my campaign it will be positive in language and in scope.”
Spenser doesn’t believe the common sentiment heard around Oregon about the “rural, urban divide,” and said it’s another unnecessary point of division.
Locally, Spenser has led the Women’s March for the past three years, which began after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and was involved with Klamath Indivisible.
She is a poet “by trade and by heart,” but has held a wide array of jobs, from working as a cook to a legal secretary. She also has a daughter studying art at Southern Oregon University after attending schools in Klamath Falls.
“Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat or Independent or whomever, whatever party you choose to subscribe to, I want you to know I am going to Congress to represent you. We have not had that in 20 years. We have had a gentleman who represented one side of the coin. Well the coin has two sides, and we need to see that everyone is important. That everyone deserves for their voices to be heard.”