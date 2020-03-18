Restaurants throughout Oregon are adapting to a new way of doing business after Governor Kate Brown ordered that the businesses eliminate dine-in options and switch to takeout only. Managers at two long-running Klamath Falls eateries, Thai Orchid and A Leap of Taste, discussed how their businesses are working to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus and promote the spread of positivity.
Thai Orchid General Manager Laty Xayavong and A Leap of Taste Manager Keegen Mueller were both seeing a reduction in customers before Brown made the dine-in ban announcement Monday. Mueller said business at Leap has been “steadily declining” since last week. Xayavong noted that one of Thai Orchid’s locations had only three to five dine-in tables Sunday, with the vast majority of customers ordering takeout.
Xayavong said he knew prior to Governor Brown’s announcement that elimination of dine-in business was a possibility. He had “a plan of attack” prior to the announcement, but this week had to confront the reality of implementing that plan. Adapting to the new restrictions has been “very stressful,” Xayavong expressed, adding that when the dine-in ban was announced, he experienced a “fight or flight” feeling.
Thai Orchid has two locations that must adjust their operations — one on Washburn Way and one on Main Street. The business originally opened in 1999 at a small location within the Jefferson Square Mall.
Xayavong did not dispute the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and Thai Orchid began implementing even more rigorous cleaning and sanitizing measures over the past two weeks, he said. All condiments have been removed from tables and customers are given individual packets of soy sauce and sriracha. The restaurant’s menus are sanitized regularly, and Xayavong plans to offer paper takeout menus for customers to keep. He realizes paper menus can be considered wasteful but said being cautious is more important.
Thai Orchid is still offering its full menu for takeout. The Washburn location is offering curbside pick-up, Xayavong said. Customers can call the restaurant to place an order and call again when they arrive. A staff member will deliver the order straight to the car, eliminating the need to enter the restaurant at all.
Staff hours must also be reduced to keep up with the business slow-down. And with everything being packaged for takeout, Xayavong said, “Right now we don’t really need a dishwasher.” Cutting anyone’s hours is difficult, he related, “because they depend on us and the community for a job … It’s people’s livelihoods at stake.”
Mueller said Leap is adapting its menu to be more takeout friendly. It’s been cut down by about a third, he noted, but if there’s a menu item a customer really wants, the staff will try to accommodate them. Many of the café’s salads are being pre-packaged for easy pick-up.
“Say hello to our new heroes, the to go items,” a post Tuesday on A Leap of Taste’s Facebook page read alongside a photo of various takeout containers. “We will be doing take out orders and ready to go items until the dust settles. We see this as an opportunity to try some new stuff out. Stay tuned for a plentiful to go menu soon to come. Please be sure to call ahead and be ready to enjoy Leap on the go! Let’s stay positive!”
A Leap of Taste “is designed to be a gathering spot,” Mueller described, so not allowing customers to relax in the shop is a particularly foreign concept. Customers are welcome to wait while their order is being made, but then they must be on their way. “We took out all the seats and moved them to the back room so people won’t be tempted,” Mueller remarked.
“It’s definitely very stressful,” he said of the changes, but added, “We’re going to try our best to make it work.”
Mueller and Xayavong both emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses during the coronavirus upheaval. Purchasing gift cards and ordering takeout lunches for small groups are both great ways for customers to show their support, Mueller said.
Xayavong expects that business will be a bit slower in the initial days following the transition to takeout only, as it means customers also having to adapt and change their habits. But he has faith in the community that has supported Thai Orchid for over two decades. He estimated that 75% of the eatery’s patrons are return customers, and many eat at the restaurant at least once a week, like clockwork. Besides, he anticipates people will get bored of the same foods they have at home.
Both Mueller and Xayavong mentioned that it has been “crazy” to watch the major impact the coronavirus has had on their industry. “It’s such a wild time to live in … I never thought I’d live in a lifetime like this one,” Xayavong said of witnessing the surreality of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both Mueller and Xayavong are also a part of the Klamath Falls Downtown Association. Xayavong is hoping KFDA can come up with ways to bring the community together (figuratively) and maintain the growth downtown Klamath has seen in recent years. He spoke about the power and camaraderie he has seen in the community and reflected, “Once this is over, I hope we can rise to the top and come back stronger … We need to continue growing. We can’t let this stop us.”
“Positivity is contagious,” Mueller said Tuesday, “so we’re trying to foster positivity and put it out into the community.”