A Klamath Falls resident has announced candidacy for Oregon’s Second Congressional District, running on the Republican ticket for the May primary, and if garnering enough votes – the November general election.
(Harold) Glenn Carey, Jr., announced his candidacy on March 10. Raised in Klamath Falls, he worked at Weyerhauser for 19 years, working as shop steward for the local Union. Carey obtained a post-secondary degree as Master Electrician from Penn Foster Trade School in 1983. In 1997 Carey became a railroad conductor for BNSF Railway, where he again was elected to several positions within the local Union, including with the Legislative Department.
Carey served as Assistant State Legislative Director for Sheet Metal Air-Rail Transportation (SMART-TD) for six years. Since 2018 he has served as Oregon State Legislative Director for SMART-TD. He is also a member of the Oregon Rail Advisory Committee, serving as representative for all rail employees in Oregon, sanctioned with Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Carey has been married for 38 years to his wife, Karen. The couple have two children – Kayla and Erik, and one grandchild – Shealeigh.
Carey joins a crowded field of Republican candidates vying to succeed Greg Walden, who has served as Oregon’s representative in the Second District since 1998. Walden announced last year that he would not seek re-election.
The Republican field of candidates presently includes Jason Atkinson, Cliff Bentz, Knute Buehler, David Campbell, Jimmy Crumpacker, Travis Fager, Justin Livingston, Ken Medenbach, Mark Roberts, and Jeff Smith. Democratic candidates include Nick Heuertz, John Holm, Jack Howard, Alex Spenser, and Chris Vaughn.
The Second Congressinal District is the largest in the State of Oregon, and geographically among the largest districts in the country. It covers much of eastern and southern Oregon.