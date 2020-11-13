Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A Klamath Falls Police Officer will graduate as a member of the 401st Basic Police Class in a closed ceremony on Nov. 19.

Officer Alexandra Pena is one of 40 graduates from the 16-week program. The program includes training in survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and more, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Trainings.

Because of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony will be closed to the public. The ceremony will take place Thursday, Nov. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

