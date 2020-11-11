A Klamath Falls Police Officer will graduate as a member of the 401st Basic Police Class in a closed ceremony on Nov. 19.
Officer Alexandra Pena is one of 40 graduates from the 16-week program. The program includes trainings in survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and more, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Trainings.
Because of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony will be closed to the public. The ceremony will take place Thursday, Nov. 19, at 1:30 p.m. and the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.