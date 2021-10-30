Klamath Falls has been chosen to participate in a new entrepreneurship initiative and received state funding to increase local economic growth.
The initiative was funded by the Ford Family Foundation and the state funding will arrive from Business Oregon.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, Business Oregon announced that Klamath Falls was chosen as one of 20 communities across the state to receive a portion of a total of $1,609,200 in funding through the Rural Opportunity Initiative program.
Klamath Falls was also one of four communities selected to participate in the new entrepreneurial support program funded by the Ford Family Foundation.
The program is designed to help establish a local entrepreneurial ecosystem where community leaders will plan and collaborate for a period of five years.
The Klamath IDEA Center for Entrepreneurship did the legwork to put Klamath Falls on the entrepreneurial map.
Kat Rutledge, director of Klamath IDEA, said in a release Thursday that she is proud to be part of the initial cohort chosen by the Ford Family Foundation.
“It’s exciting to have the Foundation come alongside us to demonstrate what entrepreneurship can do for our rural communities,” she said.
Rutledge said Klamath IDEA has been developing entrepreneurial systems in Klamath Falls for about eight years. And that work has paid off, now that the Ford Family Foundation had noticed.
“The idea of using entrepreneurship as an economic development model in rural areas is a relatively new idea,” Rutledge said. “You have to be ready in order to adopt this model.”
Rutledge said Klamath IDEA helps entrepreneurs get their feet under them by connecting with the right people and resources. Rutledge said entrepreneurs need many things as they build their business, including attorneys, accountants and business development professionals.
They will also need employees, Rutledge said. And making connections with Klamath’s local schools is a big part of tapping into the local workforce.
“We try to make sure all of these entities are working together, are not duplicating resources, and are referring people to the right place at the right time,” Rutledge added.