The weather is warming up, and fire season is approaching. The city of Klamath Falls wants to reduce the risk of fire by encouraging the community to properly maintain their property.
Fire hazards exist when overgrown weeds, brush, or trimmings are adjacent to, or could potentially threaten structures such as dwellings, barns, storage buildings, or stored vehicles. All properties in the city are required to have weeds and grasses no taller than eight inches and from May 15 to October 30, the code expands to includes all non-agricultural grasses and weeds.
Enforcement of the code begins May 15.
In cases of large or remote areas, allowances for firebreaks or other remedies are considered upon application, by the person in control of the property. Questions can be directed to code enforcement at (541) 883-5358 or canderson@klamathfalls.city.