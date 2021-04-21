Finalists have been chosen for the Klamath Falls police chief position, including two captains who have been with the department for 25 years and a former police chief from central California.
The city of Klamath Falls conducted a nationwide search to fill the chief of police position after Chief Dave Henslee announced he was planning to retire June 1. Four finalists were selected, but one of those later withdrew.
Ryan Brosterhous and Rob Dentinger are current captains with KFPD and have both been with the department for 25 years. Brosterhous is the patrol and operations division captain and has a bachelor's degree in criminology from Southern Oregon State College, now Southern Oregon University. Dentinger is the investigation and support division captain and hold a bachelor's degree in management from Northwest Christian University.
David Westrick has been a police officer for 29 years, according to the city news release. He served as the police chief in Hollister, Calif., until 2020 and currently works as public information officer in San Benito County, California, which is just south of San Jose. He graduated from Union University with a bachelor's degree in public administration with a police emphasis.
The finalists will undergo interviews April 28-29 in front of multiple panels to test their knowledge and suitability.
All three candidates are graduates of the FBI National Academy.
On Wednesday, April 28, the public is invited to an open house at the Ross Ragland Theater at 218 N 7th Street from 7-8:30 p.m. to provide input on the candidates. The event will adhere to social distancing and face covering guidelines, according to the city.