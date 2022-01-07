The city of Klamath Falls has narrowed the search for the next city manager to four candidates.
The finalists are scheduled to interview with city council on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The finalists are Deidre Andrus, Dave Strahl, Jonathan Teichert and Mark Wood.
The public will have the opportunity to meet the candidates on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 7-8:30 p.m. at The 9th Street Venue, 829 Klamath Ave.
City councilors will also have their chance to pepper the candidates.
City councilor Phil Studenberg said that he’s looking for a city manager who has the ability to bring economic development to the city, as well as the ability address issues of equity in the community.
“I know we kind of put off the equity debate until we can get a city manager and I think that will be a part of the discussion, too” Studenberg said.
Studenberg said the right candidate will be business minded and will be able to help Klamath Falls recover from the economic setbacks sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilor Todd Andres said he would like to see someone with a strong financial background who knows how to operate and manage budgets in the city manager seat.
“Understanding that inflation is increasing expenses for our city roads and coming up with ways to address those things,” Andres said.
Andres also said he is looking for someone who can communicate and work well with the range of city departments and is capable of working with organizations outside the city, such as the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, the Klamath County Economic Development Association and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association.
Someone who is able to secure grants and access state funds is also important for the city, he said.
Councilor Dan Tofell said he hopes the candidate will have good people skills and the ability to communicate well with the community. Tofell said the right choice will be fiscally conservative, good at managing human resources and dealing with city staff is also important.
Finalist bios
Deidre Andrus has more than 15 years in public service leadership roles. She currently serves as chief of customer services for Sacramento County, California, a position she has held since 2018.
She previously served as the code enforcement program manager from 2016 to 2018.
Prior to that, Andrus was an operations manager for Subway in Sacramento, Calif., from 2014-2019, and before that, she served as customer service administrator for King County Metro Transit in Seattle.
Andrus holds a master’s degree in public administration from Central Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Seattle University.
David (Dave) Strahl
Dave Strahl has more than 35 years of experience in municipal government.
He most recently served as the interim village manager for Schiller Park, Illinois, from 2019 until September 2021.
He previously served as the city administrator for the city of O’Fallon, Missouri, from 2017-2018, and as assistant village manager for Mount Prospect, Illinois.
Strahl holds a master’s degree in public administration-urban management from Northern Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Manchester College.
Jonathan Teichert
Mr. Teichert has more than 20 years of experience in local and state government.
He is currently the city administrator for the city of Douglas, Wyoming, a position he has held since 2018. His previous experience includes serving as city administrator in Afton, Wyoming, from 2016-2018, as well as planner in Lincoln County Planning and Engineering, Wyoming, from 2005-2016.
He holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wyoming and a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Brigham Young University – Hawaii.
The city selected Strategic Government Resources (SGR), a Texas-based recruiter, to conduct the search.
The city garnered 28 applications from candidates in 17 states including Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
Mark Wood
Mark Wood has more than 15 years of experience in local government management.
He currently serves as the assistant city manager of Colleyville, Texas, a position he has held since 2016.
Previously, he worked for the town of Flower Mound, Texas, as director of economic development from 2011-2016, and as assistant to the town manager from 2009 to 2011.
Mark holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Texas and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas A&M University.