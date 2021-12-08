One of two local men charged with kidnapping and torturing multiple victims last year was convicted Dec. 3 on some charges by a Klamath County judge.
Harlan Wright, 33, still faces trial and additional charges, including attempted murder.
But on Dec. 3, Wright was convicted by Judge Alycia Edgeworth Kersey at the Klamath County Circuit Court on charges stemming from a brutal incident in August 2020. According to court documents, Wright, along with Elliott Parker, 32, held a Klamath Falls man against his will, assaulted him and killed the victim’s dog.
Court documents show Wright kidnapped the victim, zipped him into a body bag and stabbed into the man and the bag with a large machete-like knife, court documents showed. Wright killed the victim’s dog, and along with Parker, forced the victim to strip naked and mutilate his own pet.
Wright will be sentenced on those charges at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12. That same day, he will go back on trial for attempted murder.
Wright is accused of kidnapped and terrorizing another victim in September 2020.
In that case, Wright has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, menacing, two counts of coercion, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Wright, along with Parker, is accused of holding another victim against his will at a residence on the 900 block of Lincoln Street. Wright and Parker then physically assaulted the man, with Wright striking him several times with a pistol while Parker punched him with his fists, according to a probable cause statement filed in court. Wright and Parker then forced the man to get naked before taking his phone and other belongings.
At one point, Wright placed a loaded pistol to the man’s head and pulled the trigger. After pulling the trigger twice, with one bullet loaded in the gun, he then loaded a second round and pulled the trigger two more times. Wright and Parker then allegedly forced the victim into a box, transported him to another location, put a gun to his head, and forced him to chop off his finger with a meat cleaver. The finger later had to be amputated, according to court records.
Parker’s trial is set for Wednesday, Dec. 15 and will be presided over by Judge Kersey.
