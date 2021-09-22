Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A local man allegedly shot himself in the testicles early Wednesday morning. The incident is still being investigated by the Klamath Falls Police Department.
The victim is believed to have shot himself by accident in a home on the 2400 block of Biehn Street in Klamath Falls. He is now under investigation for possessing a firearm as a felon.
The initial report came in at around 6:38 a.m. Wednesday as an assault after an “uninvolved party” called police to report the incident, KFPD Lieutenant Jack Daniel said.
“Essentially the report came in as an assault, that someone had been shot by an unknown individual,” Daniel said. “It is still under investigation ... at this point in the investigation it appears to be an accidental gunshot wound as a result of personal negligent firearm handling.”
The victim has a criminal history and “is being investigated for being a felon with a firearm,” said Daniel.
The man was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, Daniel added.