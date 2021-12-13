A Klamath Falls man will serve more than 37 years in prison after being convicted of multiple sex crimes against minors for more than a decade.
Thomas Grisgby was sentenced Nov. 16 by Judge Marci Adkisson after Grigsby was convicted on two counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sex abuse. The charges stemmed from Grigsby’s abuse of two juveniles over 11 years, starting in 2006 and continuing until 2017.
The Oregon Department of Corrections calculates Grigsby’s earliest possible release date as September 7, 2064. He will be subhect to post-prison supervision for his entire life,
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said Monday she was “proud of the team that brought justice for these individuals who were abused and their trust violated as children.”
According to Costello, Detective Labeads Yahwhee of the Klamath Falls Police Department led a professional, detailed initial investigation. CARES provided medical services and expert testimony critical to the prosecution.
“Detective Shasta Duval with Klamath County Sheriff’s office provided follow up investigation that was critical for the progress of the case,” said Costello.
Costello also thanked Special Agent Britnee Elliott and Deputy DA Cole Chase for their work that led to conviction, as well as victims assistant Rosie Salazar, “who worked closely with the victims providing them the guidance and support they needed during the process.”