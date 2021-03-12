A Klamath Falls man was sentenced to 9 years and 9 months in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday at the Klamath County Courthouse to three counts of encouraging child sex abuse.
According to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office, Jerrold Don Hanson, 50, duplicated images and recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving children.
Hanson was facing 30 counts of encouraging child sex abuse, but 27 of those charges were dismissed.
"Hanson’s behavior was exacerbated by the facts that he is a registered sex offender and, at the time of the current offenses, was on post-prison supervision for similar charges,” stated Deputy District Attorney Cole Chase in a news release.
Hanson had already been convicted of seven counts of encouraging child sex abuse in Klamath County in 2002.