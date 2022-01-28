A Klamath Falls man was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple sex crimes against a child.
Henry Alog Antonio, 55, was sentenced Jan. 11 by Judge Alycia Kersey for a total of 500 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections. A jury had previously found Antonio guilty on four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and four counts of first-degree sex abuse.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Cole Chase persuaded the jury that Antonio had sexually abused one of his children over a period of years.
A secret indictment field with the Klamath County Circuit Court showed Antonio touched the victim — who at the time was younger than twelve years old — in a sexual manner on or between May 2016 and May 2018.
Klamath County District Attorney, Eve Costello, thanked the jury members for their service in a statement released Friday.
“We realize how disturbing and emotionally traumatizing this can be,” Costello said. “The victim was courageous and can now move forward with her healing. We wish her the best.”
The Oregon Department of Corrections calculates Antonio’s earliest possible release date to be November 20, 2062. Antonio would then be required to register as a sex offender and will be on probation for the remainder of his post-prison life.