Timothy McCarter was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide for the August 2019 death of Wildon Chadwell.
According to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office, McCarter, 58, and Chadwell argued before McCarter struck Chadwell with a long-edged sword in a backyard in the 1700 block of Wall Street. Chadwell died from his injuries.
McCarter had been charged with murder, but with his guilty plea was reduced to criminally negligent homicide. Charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon were dismissed.
Klamath County Deputy District Attorney Cole Chase prosecuted the case. In a press release, District Attorney Eve Costello thanked law enforcement for helping with the case.