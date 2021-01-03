A Klamath Falls man who robbed a Silver Lake gas station was killed by police Friday after a standoff in Lake County.
Isaac Matheney, 37, was shot and killed by police about 10:45 a.m. following a brief standoff.
According to Lake County District Attorney Ted Martin, Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a report of a man who had brandished a firearm and threatened to kill people before taking cash from a register at a gas station in Silver Lake.
According to police, the man fled the scene in a rental car with Nevada plates that he took from a family member. Law enforcement soon located the suspect near Paisley, heading south toward Highway 395.
Officers deployed spike strips on the suspect's car on Highway 31, north of Valley Falls, about 10:45 a.m. Friday. According to police, Matheney refused to comply with commands and was shot and killed by police. According to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office which is investigating the shooting, several officers opened fire, but KCSO would not identify the officers until after they have given their statements to investigators.
The weapon used in the robbery was found to be a replica of a rifle, which he had with him when he was killed, according to police.
Members of the Klamath County Major Crime Team, including members of both the Klamath County Sheriff's Office and Klamath Falls police, will investigate the shooting. The state crime lab will examine evidence and an autopsy will be performed on the body.