A Klamath Falls man was arrested Thursday and indicted for murder for his part in a 2019 shooting in which two people died.
Sean Brazil-Gates, 30, was indicted two days prior by the Klamath County Grand Jury. Charges included murder, manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and perjury.
Detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department arrested him without incident at the Klamath County Parole and Probation Office, according to Klamath Falls Police.
Charges against Brazil-Gates stem from the November 20, 2019, incident in which he and Donald Cheatham Jr. confronted Gillian Bradley and Christopher Gregory at Fairview Park in the early morning hours.
According to court documents, shots were by fired between the two parties, killing Cheatham and Gregory. Brazil-Gates was also shot, was hospitalized and recovered.
Bradley was sentenced in December to five years in prison, with credit for time served, after she pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence.
Now more than a year later, Brazil-Gates has been charged with murder.
According to KFPD, Sgt. Ed Foreman led the investigation that resulted in the recent indictment of Brazil-Gates. With assistance from the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, he presented new information to the grand jury. Witness statements assisted in pushing this case forward, according to police.
This incident remains under investigation. If you have information regarding the case, contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336. Anonymous information can be left at the Klamath Falls Police tip line, 541-883-5334.
