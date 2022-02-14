Klamath County Judge Alycia Kersey sentenced a man convicted of sex crimes against a minor to more than 29 years in prison on Friday.
In June of 2021, police had arrested Joseph Elmer Woods, 59, for sexually abusing an unrelated, 9-year-old child. The court found that Woods is a drug dependent person and recommended that the Oregon Department of Corrections offer treatment.
Woods will be eligible for treatment programs and related sentence reductions only after he serves the first eight years of his sentence, per Oregon Ballot Measure 11. Upon release, he will be subject to post-prison supervision and must register as a sex offender. The mother of the victim participated in the settlement conference and reaching the resolution.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello extended gratitude to the Klamath Falls Police Department and specifically Detective Joel Loudermilk, who conducted initial interviews and obtained corroborating evidence in the case.
Detective Sergeant Gregg Wheat, now Lieutenant with the Klamath County Sheriff’s office, did a follow-up investigation to solidify the DA office’s capacity to prosecute Woods, Costello said, adding that the materials uncovered were particularly disturbing.
“Law enforcement weathers exposure to such matters on a regular basis as they seek resolution for victims and their families. We appreciate their dedication always and thank them for it in this case particularly,” she said.