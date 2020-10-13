A Klamath Falls man died Tuesday morning in a single-car accident on Highway 97.
Lester Plowman, 76, was transported to the hospital where he later died.
According to Oregon State Troopers, the crash took place about 9 a.m. on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin near milepost 245.
According to investigators, Plowman was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road and struck several trees.
Oregon State Police was assisted at the scene by the Chiloquin Fire Department, Klamath County Sheriff's Office, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.