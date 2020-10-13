Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A Klamath Falls man died Tuesday morning in a single-car accident on Highway 97.

Lester Plowman, 76, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

According to Oregon State Troopers, the crash took place about 9 a.m. on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin near milepost 245.

According to investigators, Plowman was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road and struck several trees.

Oregon State Police was assisted at the scene by the Chiloquin Fire Department, Klamath County Sheriff's Office, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

