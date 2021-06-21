Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A Klamath Falls man died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash.

David Erickson, 70, was driving on Highway 140W between Carney Creek and West Side Road, near Rocky Point.

According to Oregon State Police Troopers, Erickson was heading east on a Harley Davidson when the motorcycle went off the roadway and crashed.

Erickson was transported by air ambulance to Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, where he was pronounced dead.

OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Point Fire & Medical, and the U.S. Forest Service

Tags