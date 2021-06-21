A Klamath Falls man died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash.
David Erickson, 70, was driving on Highway 140W between Carney Creek and West Side Road, near Rocky Point.
According to Oregon State Police Troopers, Erickson was heading east on a Harley Davidson when the motorcycle went off the roadway and crashed.
Erickson was transported by air ambulance to Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, where he was pronounced dead.
OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Point Fire & Medical, and the U.S. Forest Service