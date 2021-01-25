A Klamath Falls man died Jan. 21 after losing control of his car on Highway 395 in Lake County and rolling multiple times, according to Oregon State Police.
Paul Wayne Mee, 59, over-corrected after drifting in the northbound shoulder of Highway 395 near Lakeview, for an unknown reason, according to OSP. Mee was ejected from the car when it rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mee was the community outreach director for REACH, Klamath's nonprofit recycling and sorting facility.
The Harney County Sheriff's Office, North Lake County EMS and ODOT assisted OSP on the scene.