A Klamath Falls man died Sunday when his motorcycle crashed downtown.
John Manuel Sarabia, 68, was driving a motorcycle through the intersection of 5th Street and Main about 2:30 p.m. when it crashed into the side of a Dodge Dakota.
Sarabia died at the scene.
According to Klamath Falls Police, the pickup, which was traveling down Main, had a green light at the time. The pickup driver was uninjured and remained on scene until law enforcement arrived, according to KFPD.
"The speed of the motorcycle may have been a contributing factor," stated a KFPD news release. "At this point it is unknown if alcohol was involved."
The investigation is ongoing. Klamath County Fire District 1 and the Oregon State Police assisted KFPD.