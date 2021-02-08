Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A Klamath Falls man died Sunday when his motorcycle crashed downtown.

John Manuel Sarabia, 68, was driving a motorcycle through the intersection of 5th Street and Main about 2:30 p.m. when it crashed into the side of a Dodge Dakota.

Sarabia died at the scene.

According to Klamath Falls Police, the pickup, which was traveling down Main, had a green light at the time. The pickup driver was uninjured and remained on scene until law enforcement arrived, according to KFPD.

"The speed of the motorcycle may have been a contributing factor," stated a KFPD news release. "At this point it is unknown if alcohol was involved."

The investigation is ongoing. Klamath County Fire District 1 and the Oregon State Police assisted KFPD.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

