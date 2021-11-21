breaking Klamath Falls man dies after being hit by car on Highway 39 Tim Trainor Tim Trainor Author email Nov 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Klamath Falls man died Saturday morning after he was struck on Highway 39.Dennis Reeder, 70, was standing or walking in the roadway about 6:20 a.m. near Hope Street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Hector Miranda Cruz, 35, of Klamath Falls. Reeder died at the scene, according to Oregon State Police.OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Personnel Emergency Dennis Reeder Transports Motor Vehicle Highway Trooper State Police Truck Investigation Work Unions Police Crash Deceased Klamath County Hector Miranda Cruz Oregon Department Of Transportation Fire Scene Vehicle Tim Trainor Author email Follow Tim Trainor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Klamath Basin Brewing to close Nov. 28 Wilsonart fires up Klamath Falls facility Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses victory over Seahawks Updated 2 hrs ago Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to the media via Zoom after the Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 0:14 featured Veterans Day Flyover Nov 11, 2021 featured Veterans Day Flyover 0:14 Nov 11, 2021 1:36 Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Amari Rodgers' struggles against the Chiefs Updated Nov 11, 2021 Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Amari Rodgers' struggles against the Chiefs 1:36Updated Nov 11, 2021 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' loss to the Chiefs Updated Nov 14, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' loss to the Chiefs 1:29Updated Nov 14, 2021 0:50 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur takes blame for offense’s poor performance in loss to Chiefs Updated Nov 12, 2021 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur takes blame for offense’s poor performance in loss to Chiefs 0:50Updated Nov 12, 2021 0:59 Would Aaron Rodgers have changed the outcome against the Chiefs? Updated Nov 12, 2021 Would Aaron Rodgers have changed the outcome against the Chiefs? 0:59Updated Nov 12, 2021 1:26 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Cardinals Updated Nov 7, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Cardinals 1:26Updated Nov 7, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo dead, two injured in Chiloquin shootingKlamath Basin Brewing to close Nov. 28Wilsonart fires up Klamath Falls facilityWoman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdoseKlamath Falls man found dead in Eastern Oregon motelAnother confirmed wolf-killed cow near BlyWho is LAS13, the wolf killing cattle in Bly?Dehlinger, Monte LeeOther views: Landowners risk consequence from illegal cannabis growsMiller, Hazen Allen Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Should Oregon continue to transition in and out of Daylight Saving Time each year? You voted: Yes, keep it as is. No, remain on standard time year-round No, remain on daylight saving time year-round Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives