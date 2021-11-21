A Klamath Falls man died Saturday morning after he was struck on Highway 39.

Dennis Reeder, 70, was standing or walking in the roadway about 6:20 a.m. near Hope Street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Hector Miranda Cruz, 35, of Klamath Falls.

Reeder died at the scene, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

