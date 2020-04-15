Kelly Michael Burns, 70, of Klamath Falls is being held in the Jackson County Jail for federal charges of mail threatening communications and false information or hoaxes.
Burns allegedly sent Christmas and Valentine’s Day cards to a Klamath Falls business that contained a powdery substance that investigators found to be an insecticide that is toxic to people, according to court documents.
He is accused of sending four cards addressed to former coworkers of his with threatening messages written inside, in addition to the powdery substance, saying things like “we know where you live” and “we will do more.” The cards also claimed the substance inside the envelopes was Anthrax by reading “Merry Anthrax.”
Hazmat responded to calls about the Christmas cards and decontaminated four workers at Burns’s former workplace, including an owner and an office employee who was pregnant at the time. The victims were also decontaminated again at the hospital.
The pregnant woman, believing the substance she was exposed to was Anthrax, was advised by doctors to take an antibiotic pill she says she was told could be harmful to her baby but that she needed to take for her survival, according to court documents.
Despite the return address on the Christmas cards saying “Secret Santa” and the address on the Valentine’s Day cards reading “Happy (heart symbol),” investigators looked into who had been fired from the company at the time that each of the victims were part of the welding department chain-of-command. Investigators matched the handwriting on the cards to Burns’s writing.
According to court documents, the company revealed that Burns had been fired in April 2019 and that each of the victims were his coworkers or superiors. Several people reported that Burns didn’t like women working in the welding department or women in authority positions and would use the swear word that is written in the cards to refer to his women coworkers.
Court documents do not name the business or the victims. Five victims wrote to the court to ask that Burns be denied bail and not be released from jail fearing for their safety and the safety of their families.
Burns is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bail.