A Klamath Falls man is facing murder charges after he allegedly stabbed and killed a man in an empty lot behind the Gospel Mission Thursday afternoon, according to the Klamath Falls Police Department.
Albert Martin, 38, and Jason Malberg, 43, were arguing over property, according to Major Crime Team investigators when Martin stabbed Malberg in the neck with a kitchen knife. When KFPD officers arrived on scene, a witness was attempting live saving measures.
Malberg was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Witness gave officers a description of the person who stabbed Malberg, and KFPD K9 Bullit tracked Martin to a nearby trailer. Martin was arrested without incident, according to KFPD and booked in the Klamath County Jail on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call KFPD at 541-883-5336 or call the anonymous tip-line at 541-883-5334.
The Klamath County Major Crime Team consists of members of KFPD, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Klamath County Parole and Probation.