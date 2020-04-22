Michael Andrew Rose, 38, of Klamath Falls was arrested Saturday and charged with identity theft and multiple counts of forgery after he allegedly tried to purchase a vehicle using someone else’s name and social security number.
According to court documents, Rose attempted to buy a 2015 Dodge Charger using someone else’s identity and police found he had five forged IDs and five forged checks. Officers also found he had methamphetamine on him.
Rose has been convicted of ID theft before. Officers also arrested Rose for three failure to appear warrants and one arrest warrant, according to the probable cause statement.
He is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail for charges of identity theft, first-degree forgery, seven counts of possession of a forged instrument and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.