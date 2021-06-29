A Klamath Falls man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting last week in the 2800 block of Frontage Road.
Daren Jay Moore, 56, was charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person.
Last Thursday just after 3:30 a.m., Klamath County 911 received a call reporting that a shooting had occurred at the address, a release from the Klamath County District Attorney's Office stated. The victim of the shooting was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center in a private vehicle with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
He was taken into custody without incident and is lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
The Klamath County Major Crime Team — composed of Klamath Falls City Police, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police, Klamath County Community Corrections and the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office — was activated to investigate the incident.
The county's district attorney's office "appreciates the cautious investigation and strategic arrest decision law enforcement exercised to handle a potentially volatile situation without putting themselves at risk," the release stated.