Klamath Falls police arrested a man Wednesday accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and firing gunshots into her home.
Zachary Brennan, 25, of Klamath Falls, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, strangulation, theft, reckless endangering, criminal mischief, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Brennan's alleged crimes began Sunday night when the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to High Lakes Apartments, 2260 Shasta Way, on a report of an assault. Officers said a woman reported she had been tied up, physically assaulted and forced out of her apartment by Brennan, her ex-boyfriend, who was also reported to be in possession of a handgun.
According to police, Brennan fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived and officers were unable to locate him.
On Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., Brennan is accused of returning to the High Lakes apartments and firing several shots into the victim's apartment. Two people were in the apartment at the time the shots were fired, but neither was injured.
Brennan again fled the scene. Officers found his vehicle in a nearby alley, but were again unable to find him that night.
On Wednesday afternoon, however, members of the Klamath Falls Police investigative division observed Brennan in a vehicle in the 2500 block of Applegate Avenue. Klamath Falls PD and Oregon State Police stopped that vehicle on Washburn Way near Crater Lake Parkway and Brennan was taken into custody without incident.
This incident is still under investigation. If you have information that can assist the investigation, please contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336, or call the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.