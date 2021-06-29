A Klamath Falls man was arrested Monday by Klamath Falls Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
Just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to The Gospel Mission where they received a report of a victim who alleged that she’d been sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend on an earlier date in the 2100 block of Applegate Avenue, a Tuesday release from the Klamath Falls Police Department stated.
After conducting an investigation, officers arrested Mason Thatcher, 44, in connection with the alleged assault. According to jail records, Thatcher was arrested on Applegate Avenue.
Thatcher was charged with sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree. He was lodged in the Klamath County Jail with a $200,000 bond.
The incident is still under investigation. The Klamath Falls Police Department asks that anyone with relative information contact the department at 541-883-5336 or via the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.