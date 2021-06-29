Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Mason Thatcher

Mason Willard Thatcher

 Klamath County Jail

A Klamath Falls man was arrested Monday by Klamath Falls Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to The Gospel Mission where they received a report of a victim who alleged that she’d been sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend on an earlier date in the 2100 block of Applegate Avenue, a Tuesday release from the Klamath Falls Police Department stated.

After conducting an investigation, officers arrested Mason Thatcher, 44, in connection with the alleged assault. According to jail records, Thatcher was arrested on Applegate Avenue.

Thatcher was charged with sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree. He was lodged in the Klamath County Jail with a $200,000 bond.

The incident is still under investigation. The Klamath Falls Police Department asks that anyone with relative information contact the department at 541-883-5336 or via the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.

— Reporter Rick Childress can be reached at (541) 851-7301 or childress@heraldandnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @RickOChildress

Tags