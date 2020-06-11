Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Jason Gaskill

Jason Gaskill

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jason Alexander Gaskill Wednesday after he allegedly broke into an apartment in the 4000 block of Clinton Ave. in Klamath Falls Monday around 1 p.m. and robbed a resident.

According to court documents, Gaskill was accompanied by an unidentified man and Traci Bradley. Gaskill allegedly had a wooden object and the other man had a gun, which he put against the victim’s head while Gaskill demanded money the victim owed him. According to the probable cause statement, Gaskill stole the victim’s purse with $500 inside before the three fled.

Gaskill is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $140,000 bail for charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The incident in still under investigation, according to a KCSO press release.

Tags