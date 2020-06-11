Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jason Alexander Gaskill Wednesday after he allegedly broke into an apartment in the 4000 block of Clinton Ave. in Klamath Falls Monday around 1 p.m. and robbed a resident.
According to court documents, Gaskill was accompanied by an unidentified man and Traci Bradley. Gaskill allegedly had a wooden object and the other man had a gun, which he put against the victim’s head while Gaskill demanded money the victim owed him. According to the probable cause statement, Gaskill stole the victim’s purse with $500 inside before the three fled.
Gaskill is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $140,000 bail for charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The incident in still under investigation, according to a KCSO press release.