A Klamath Falls man was charged following the Alameda Fire after allegedly trying to break into a safe in a burned Phoenix home last Wednesday.
A bystander reported Mahan, 28, to the police when he didn’t believe Mahan when he said he lived in the N Rose Street house, according to the probable cause statement.
At the jail, police found Mahan had checks addressed to someone living on N Rose Street, according to court documents. Mahan told police the checks were for an employee and that he didn’t intend to steal anything from the safe he was messing with.
Mahan was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder 10 years ago in Klamath County. He was sentenced to over 8 years in prison after pleading guilty.
Mahan pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and criminal trespass in Jackson County.