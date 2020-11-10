Kevin Dean Moye pleaded not guilty on Monday to eleven charges of encouraging child sex abuse.
Moye, 38, of Klamath Falls, was arrested on Friday in connection with an internet group the Department of Homeland Security was investigating for trading child pornography online, according to the Klamath County District Attorney’s office.
An indictment filed in February alleged Moye “did unlawfully and knowingly develop, duplicate, publish, disseminate, exchange or display a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child” eleven different times between Jan. 1 and Oct. 16, 2019.
He is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $1.1 million bail.