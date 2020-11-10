Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Kevin Moye

Kevin Dean Moye pleaded not guilty on Monday to eleven charges of encouraging child sex abuse.

Moye, 38, of Klamath Falls, was arrested on Friday in connection with an internet group the Department of Homeland Security was investigating for trading child pornography online, according to the Klamath County District Attorney’s office.

An indictment filed in February alleged Moye “did unlawfully and knowingly develop, duplicate, publish, disseminate, exchange or display a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child” eleven different times between Jan. 1 and Oct. 16, 2019.

He is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $1.1 million bail.

