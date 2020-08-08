Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Saturday after he opened fire at the Traux Towne Pump gas station on S 6th Street.
An off-duty Klamath County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy witnessed an altercation between Khalid Mostafa, 58, of Klamath Falls, and two others. He saw Mostafa fire a weapon in the direction of people. The officer disarmed Mostafa and no one was injured, according to the KCSO.
Mostafa is being held in the Klamath County Jail on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of menacing and two counts of pointing a firearm at an individual.
Anyone who was in the area with further information is urged to call the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-850-5380.