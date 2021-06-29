A Klamath Falls man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting last week in the 2800 block of Frontage Road, a location known as the "Moore Compound."
Daren Jay Moore, 56, was charged with multiple felonies in connection with the shooting. Court records show that Moore was involved in ongoing legal dispute over the property with some of the victims of the alleged shooting.
Just after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, Klamath County 911 received a call reporting a shooting at the Frontage Road address, a release from the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office stated.
According to a probable cause statement, the victim was attempting to take care of animals at the residence when she was shot. She was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center in a private vehicle with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Initially, Moore was charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person. However, court records on Wednesday showed that Moore's charges were changed to assault second degree and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
After consulting with the lead investigative officer, the District Attorney's Office felt the new charges "most appropriate," wrote Eve Costello, Klamath County's district attorney, in an email.
Court documents show that Moore was accused of shooting the first victim and attempting to use the weapon against a second. The second victim is related to Moore and is in a civil dispute with him over the property which the crime allegedly occurred on.
Early last week, Moore filed a complaint in county court attempting to evict the second victim and all other occupants of the Frontage Road address — which was referred to in some documents as the “Moore Compound.”
The property once belonged to Moore’s mother but court records show that she died in 2018 without a will. Records list both Moore and the second victim as potential heirs to the estate. In January of this year, Moore petitioned for and was named the personal representative of his mother’s estate -- which included the Moore Compound.
Moore stated in the eviction suit that he was unable to perform his duties in managing the estate “on account of criminal activity” at the Moore Compound and ongoing state eviction moratoriums.
According to Moore, police “raided” and “damaged property” at the compound last September while trying to “extract criminals.”
Last September, a man suspected of multiple assaults — including one where a kidnapped victim was allegedly forced to skin his dead dog at the Moore Compound after being transported there in a body bag — had barricaded himself in the address and was removed by a SWAT team.
On June 22, the second victim was served the eviction suit and instructed in court documents to report to Klamath County Court on June 29.
Moore was taken into custody without incident when he arrived at the Klamath County Circuit Courthouse on Tuesday for a civil matter, Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said in an email. He was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
Also on Tuesday, the second victim and other residents of the compound filed an answer to Moore’s eviction complaint, contending that the eviction notice was legally incorrect because “I am the true legal owner of property.”
The county’s district attorney’s office “appreciates the cautious investigation and strategic arrest decision law enforcement exercised to handle a potentially volatile situation without putting themselves at risk,” the office’s release about Moore’s arrest stated.
The Klamath County Major Crime Team — composed of Klamath Falls City Police, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police, Klamath County Community Corrections and the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office — was activated to investigate the incident.