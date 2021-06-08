Klamath Falls police arrested and charged a man in connection with an alleged hit-and-run over the weekend that left a pedestrian in the hospital.
Police found Alfonso Lopez, 48, lying on the ground near Crater Lake Parkway and Main Street late Saturday night after receiving a report of a collision between a passenger vehicle and a pedestrian at the location, a release from the Klamath Falls Police Department stated.
Lopez had significant injuries, the department said. Medical personnel treated him at the scene and transported him to Sky Lakes Medical Center. He was later transported via air ambulance to St. Charles Hospital in Bend for specialized treatment, where he is in stable condition.
The department said their investigation showed that a white Subaru Legacy traveling south on Crater Lake Parkway struck Lopez, who was walking on the side of the road. The force of the impact propelled Lopez nearly 20 yards off the road.
Via a citizen's tip, investigators identified Joshua Michael McMahan, of Klamath Falls, as the driver of a 2001 Subaru that allegedly struck Lopez and then fled the scene.
On Monday, police arrested McMahan in 1700 block of Worden Avenue where he was taken into custody without incident. McMahan was charged with second-degree assault, reckless driving and felony hit and run. He was lodged in the Klamath County Jail with a $115,000 bond, online jail records show.
McMahan was scheduled to appear in Klamath County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., online court records show.
The incident is still under investigation and the Klamath Falls Police Department asked that anyone with related information contact the department at 541-883-5336, or call the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.