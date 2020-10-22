A Klamath Falls man was arrested near Big Springs early Wednesday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.
On Tuesday night, Kyle Mahan, 29, was driving a Honda Civic stolen from Dorris, California, with 26-year-old Alisha Maheu-Cassell as a passenger. When a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull Mahan over he sped up to more than 100 miles per hour in an attempt to flee, according to a CHP news release.
During the chase, Mahan drove through a barbed wire fence near a private driveway. Both Mahan and Maheu-Cassell then got out of the car and tried to hide. A CHP helicopter with infra-red technology located them just before 4 a.m. and officers arrested them with the help of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
Mahan is being held in the Siskiyou County Jail for charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading a police officer, driving without a license, obstructing a police officer and vandalism of $10,000 or more. Maheu-Cassell has been released.