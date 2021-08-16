A 34-year-old man was arrested Friday near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Highway 140 after allegedly leading law enforcement on two separate vehicle chases.
Daniel Wray Lobdell, of Klamath Falls, allegedly failed to yield for a traffic stop and then engaged officers in a nearly 11-minute vehicle pursuit, a probable cause statement filed in Klamath County Circuit Court stated.
The pursuit began at about 3:15 a.m. on Friday, wrote Klamath Falls Police Captain Ryan Brosterhous in an email. After eluding police, Lobdell then went to his ex-wife’s house and allegedly stole her “black SUV with dealership plates,” the probable cause statement showed.
Later that morning — at around 11:40 a.m. — a woman heard a noise outside her Chelsea Street house. On her home security camera, she saw a shirtless man allegedly taking items from her backyard shed, a separate probable cause statement showed.
The woman confronted the man, who in turn dropped approximately $300 worth of camping equipment and fled in a black Suburban with dealership plates. According to court records, an officer reviewing the security footage determined the man to be Lobdell.
Later Friday, Lobdell was arrested after allegedly attempting to elude police for second time. He was lodged in the Klamath County Jail on a $30,000 bail.
Lobdell was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, burglary second degree and theft second degree. He appeared in circuit court on Monday.