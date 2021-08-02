A Klamath Falls man was arrested Sunday in connection with an alleged smash-and-grab theft from mid-July.
Joshua Adam Green, 39, is accused of smashing in the driver’s side window of a car parked in the 3300 block of S. 6th Street at about 2:30 p.m. on July 18, a probable cause statement in Klamath County Circuit Court shows.
Green allegedly stole a Michael Kohrs purse that contained approximately $26,000 worth of “jewelry and controlled substances,” court documents show. The car’s owner estimated it would cost about $300 to replace the window.
The stolen items were not recovered, said Operations Lieutenant Randy Swan of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
Green was charged with aggravated theft in the first degree, identity theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, criminal mischief second degree and theft third degree, court documents show.
Green was lodged in the Klamath County Jail and appeared in court Monday afternoon.