A Klamath Falls man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly kept a woman against her will for three days while he beat her, raped her and threatened to kill her.
David Garcia, 32, allegedly sprayed the woman with bear mace and beat her with his fists and a pistol. The ordeal happened Feb.18-20, according to court records.
According to Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello, Garcia then tried to contact the woman multiple times from the Klamath County Jail.
Garcia is charged with two counts of kidnapping, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of coercion, strangulation, three counts of assault, use of tear gas/mace, two counts of menacing, sodomy, sexual abuse and rape.
He is currently held in the Klamath County Jail.