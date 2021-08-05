A local logging company was tasked with helping firefighters protect the Mitchell Monument from the Bootleg Fire, as the blaze blasted its way through the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
The stone monument, surrounded by heavy forest, commemorates the only American casualties on the continental United States during World War II. The site is on the National Register of Historic Places, and it honors the deaths of six people who were killed 75 years ago by a Japanese balloon bomb.
A tree with bomb shrapnel embedded in its trunk still stands a few feet from the monument, thanks to the hard work of crews on the ground.
The Wood River Timber crew was out on the fire stripping away timber from the area surrounding the monument. Their goal was to do whatever they could to keep the fire from jumping Forest Service Road 34, which is just yards north of the monument.
Ray Driscoll, owner and operator of Wood River Timber in Klamath Falls, said that on July 15, the fire started moving in the monument’s direction, and he and his crew were asked to move in. However, the situation was dangerous, and they stood by and waited, watching the fire’s behavior for an hour or so, Driscoll said.
Then, once the opportune moment presented itself, and air tankers came in to provide air support, they made their move, Driscoll said.
Driscoll and his crew jumped in and quickly got to work removing fuel and timber to protect the monument, a risky endeavor that luckily resulted in no injuries and the preservation of the monument.
“The chances of it (the Mitchell Monument) still being there were certainly enhanced by what we did,” Driscoll said. “Had we not been there, it’s a crapshoot, it could have gone either way.”
“That’s up to mother nature.”
Driscoll and his crew made it out of there unscathed, he said, but by the skin of their teeth.
They spent the day working until about 6:30 p.m. to shore up defenses. After they packed up and were about five or 10 miles away from the monument, a pyrocumulus cloud collapsed, causing powerful winds and flying hot embers to disperse in all directions. A column collapse can be dangerous for those on the ground.
“We just got outta there in time,” Driscoll said. “There is nothing there that is a strong indicator that a column is about to collapse.”
Driscoll said he’s been fighting fires for about 36 years, and his experience working to preserve the Mitchell Monument from the Bootleg, was the first time he’d ever been near a collapsing column. He also said the Bootleg was the quickest, wildest fire he’d ever seen in his career, and said many of is colleagues agreed with him.
Driscoll and his crew were hired by the Oregon Department of Forestry as part of a combined effort between the state and the federal Forest Service to put up machinery and to cut firelines to stop the Bootleg from lapping up against the monument.
As part of the effort, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s incident management team 1 wrapped the monument in heat-resistant material, Marcus Kauffman, public information officer for the ODF incident management team 1 told the Herald and News last month.
Driscoll wanted to make sure his crew got the credit they deserved, because if it weren’t for them, he said, they might not have pulled it off.
“They put up with some grueling long days and a lot of consecutive days and they handled it well. Without them, and without all the people out there for that matter, there would have been a lot more loss.”
Jeramy McFarland and Leevi Lane, both operators for the company, were instrumental in driving the mission to success, Driscoll added.
